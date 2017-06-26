PACE summer session starts today in Strasbourg

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly the Council of Europe (PACE) will start today in Strasbourg.

Report informs citing the Assembly's press service, during the session, Secretary General of Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, Prime Minister of Montenegro Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Presiding in the Committee of Ministers Lubomir Zaorálek will deliver speeches before PACE MPs.

MPs will discuss the issues as situation in Belarus, crisis with migrants and refugees in Europe and others.

The Azerbaijani delegation to take part in the PACE session.

The PACE session ends on June 30.