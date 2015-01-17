 Top
    PACE Sub-Committee to discuss Russia's relations with neighboring countries

    The discussions will be attended by PACE co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 20, the Ad hoc Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) Monitoring Committee on Russia’s Neighbourhood Policy with regard to other Council of Europe member states will meet in Paris,  Report informs referring to the press service of the PACE.

    The sub-committee will hold an exchange of views with Ukrainian delegation members.

    At the meeting co-rapporteurs on Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine will give their point of view on the effects of Russia’s neighbourhood policy on the monitoring procedure for the countries under their responsibility, notes the press service of PACE.

