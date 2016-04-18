​PACE spring session starts in Strasbourg today

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Regular spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will start its work in Strasbourg today. Report informs citing the press service of PACE, on the first day of the session the deputies will discuss the issue of including discussions about the escalation of violence on the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the agenda.

Also such issues as migration crisis in Europe, forced migration and its consequences and challenges, the situation of the rights of refugees, the conflict in Ukraine, an election of judges to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will be discussed; Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Nils Muzhnieks will present the annual report.

During the session, Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak on April 19 ; Austrian President Heinz Fischer will appeal the meeting on April 20, and on April 21 Georgian Prime Minister Grigory Kvirikashvili will speak as well.

PACE session will complete on April 22.