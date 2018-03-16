PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Azerbaijan in April

© Report

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit Azerbaijan in April.

Co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan César Florin Preda told the France bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, the co-rapporteurs César Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach will arrive in Baku on April 10 as part of the PACE observation mission for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan to be held on April 11.

César Florin Preda noted that as the co-rapporteurs of PACE, they also plan to visit again Azerbaijan in May.

Notably, yesterday the PACE Bureau in Paris has confirmed composition of the mission consisting of 33 people to monitor the elections in Azerbaijan.

The mission will be led by Romanian parliamentarian Viorel Riceard Badea (Romania).