PACE adopts draft resolution of Azerbaijani lawmaker

Strasbourg. 26 January REPORT.AZ/ The resolution “Strengthening international regulations against trade in goods used for torture and the death penalty” was adopted today at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Western Bureau of Report News Agency informs the resolution stressed the prohibition of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment in all circumstances is a peremptory norm of international law, incorporated into numerous treaties including in the European Convention on Human Rights Convention and invited the member states to obey those documents.

PACE notes that the trade in goods used for the death penalty or torture is unlawful and unacceptable in all circumstances.

Resolution was unanimously adopted.

Draft resolution titled “Strengthening international regulations against trade in goods used for torture and the death penalty” was prepared by Vusal Huseynov, member of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE and lawmaker of Milli Majlis.