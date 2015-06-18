 Top
    PA Official: UK's Ambassador believes he can say and do whatever he wants about Azerbaijan

    I came across information in the media that defies all the norms

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration (PA), Head of PA's Foreign Relations Department, Novruz Mammadov commented on the statement of the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Irfan Siddig. 

    Report informs, N.Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page.

    "Yesterday I came across information in the media that defies all the norms. UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan called it a shame that some British journalists were not accredited. Apparently, UK’s Ambassador believes he can say and do whatever he wants about Azerbaijan. It is disappointing," N.Mammadov.

