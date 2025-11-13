Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:57
    Nearly 40 Azerbaijani students denied entry to Moldova to be repatriated – OFFICIAL

    Nearly 40 Azerbaijani students who were denied entry to Moldova will be returned to Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to Report's inquiry.

    He noted that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova is aware of the situation and has provided full support to the affected students.

    "However, the Moldovan side did not allow their entry into the country because their university admission documents were not in order," Hajizada explained. "They will be repatriated to Azerbaijan."

    Moldovaya girişinə icazə verilməyən 40-a yaxın azərbaycanlı tələbə ölkəyə qaytarılacaq - RƏSMİ

