Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Jose Luis Diez Juarez, the chargé d'affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan who completed his diplomatic mission in Baku, left Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Jose Luis Diez Juarez will continue his work in the sub-secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

Notably, Ignacio Sánchez Taboada will become the new charge d'affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan.