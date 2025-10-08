Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OIC

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:45
    The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have agreed to increase joint efforts to obtain observer status for the organization in the UN General Assembly and the OIC, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th summit of OTS leaders.

    The document also noted that the Turkic states welcome the growing interest of third countries and international organizations in expanding cooperation with the OTS.

    TDT-nin BMT Baş Assambleyası və İƏT-də müşahidəçi statusu qazanması üçün səylər artırılacaq
    ОТГ активизирует усилия для получения статуса наблюдателя в ООН и ОИС

