​OSCE PA winter session starts in Vienna

Baku.19 February.REPORT.AZ/ The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) opened today in Vienna. Report informs, during the session of parliament, participants will take part at the meeting of the Standing Committee, as well as three general committees of the OSCE PA, discuss topical issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine.The issue of OSCE response to the crisis in Ukraine and around it will be the subject of special debates during the session.The session is attended by the Azerbaijani delegation.The session completes on 20 February.