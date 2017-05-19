OSCE PA VP appointed chairman of Romania-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group

© Report.az

Bucharest. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliament of Romania has approved new members of friendship group with Azerbaijan.

The Eastern European bureau of Report News Agency informs, Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group includes members of both Senate and Chamber of Deputies of Romanian Parliament. The group includes 10 lawmakers of all political parties represented in the parliament.

Vice-President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Paul Victor Dobre will chair the Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. P.Dobre was elected as vice-president for one-year term in 25th session of OSCA PA held in Georgia last year.

65-year-old engineer, P.Dobre is a member of Romanian National-Liberal Party (PNL) and member of Chamber of Deputies since 2000.

Notably, last parliamentary elections in Romania were held on December 11, 2016. The lawmaker Iulian Iancu was previous chairman of Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group