 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE PA Vice-President: 'We are concerned over tension on contact line'

    'OSCE PA President could not visit Azerbaijan in connection with his health'

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva could not visit Azerbaijan due to problems with his health occurred at last moment.'

    Report informs, OSCE PA Vice-President George Tsereteli, who is on visit to Baku, said.

    'But OSCE PA delegation, consisting of two vice-presidents and other members of the structure have come to Azerbaijan', he said.

    According to him, during the visit, most important issues of the country and region, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed: 'We are concerned over tension on contact line. We believe that solution to the problem is related with OSCE Minsk group and we support their efforts.'

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi