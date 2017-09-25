 Top
    OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan

    Main topic of discussions will be settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin is on visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, during the visit to Baku, K. Vigenin will hold meetings with government officials and civil society representatives.

    Main topic of the discussions will be settlement of protracted conflicts in the region, particularly Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as role that parliamentary dialogue can play in conflict resolution processes.

    Following Azerbaijan, the OSCE PA Special Representative will travel to Georgia and Armenia. 

