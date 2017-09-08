OSCE PA President visits Alley of Honor

© Report / Firi Salim

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, Christine Muttonen, who is on visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor.

Report informs, the chairman of the OSCE PA paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then C. Muttonen visited Alley of martyrs, where she laid flowers to the graves of those who died for the independence of Azerbaijan and a wreath to the memorial Eternal Fire.