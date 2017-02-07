OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Azerbaijan

© Getty Images/ Elvis Barukcic

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Sebastian Kurz will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, a visit should take place in the next months, though no dates are fixed yet.

It is expected that during the visit, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed.

The Austrian OSCE Chairmanship supports the efforts undertaken by the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group.

"Generally speaking, the OSCE chairmanship actively supports the work of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group through the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Ambassador Günther Bächler. Following its long-standing tradition as a neutral country, Austria stands ready to facilitate or host a meeting of the sides", said in the Foreign Ministry of Austria.

On January 1, Austria has taken OSCE chairmanship for a year, declared one of the priorities of the presidency of the settlement of unresolved conflicts in the area of the organization.