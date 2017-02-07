 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Azerbaijan

    MFA: Austria is ready to host a meeting of the parties on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement© Getty Images/ Elvis Barukcic

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Sebastian Kurz will visit Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs referring to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, a visit should take place in the next months, though no dates are fixed yet.

    It is expected that during the visit, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed.

    The Austrian OSCE Chairmanship supports the efforts undertaken by the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group.

    "Generally speaking, the OSCE chairmanship actively supports the work of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group through the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Ambassador Günther Bächler. Following its long-standing tradition as a neutral country, Austria stands ready to facilitate or host a meeting of the sides", said in the Foreign Ministry of Austria.

    On January 1, Austria has taken OSCE chairmanship for a year, declared one of the priorities of the presidency of the settlement of unresolved conflicts in the area of the organization.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi