Omuraliev confident of strengthening co-op in OTS under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will strengthen cooperation among member countries, reads the secretary general's message on the occasion of Cooperation Day of Turkic-Speaking States and the 16th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the organization, Report informs.

Omuraliev emphasized that over the past 16 years, the OTS has evolved into a comprehensive platform for cooperation: "We are confident that Azerbaijan will continue this glorious work and further strengthen our cooperation in the coming period."

The secretary general noted that the OTS has come a long way and expanded the areas of cooperation among member countries.

"What began with a few priority areas has gradually expanded and now encompasses nearly 40 different areas of interaction. <...> Every year, the scope of our cooperation grows broader and deeper," he stated, noting that this progress demonstrates a collective determination to translate a shared vision into concrete actions and transform historical and cultural ties into practical tools for solidarity and progress.

Omuraliev also congratulated the peoples and governments of the OTS, as well as the observer states, on the organization's founding anniversary and expressed hope for strengthened cooperation and unity.

"As we mark this special day, we look to the future with confidence. The Organization of Turkic States continues to strengthen political dialogue, deepen economic ties, and develop cultural exchange, while simultaneously enhancing our shared influence on the international stage," the secretary-general added.

The next OTS summit will be held on October 7 in Gabala, where Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship from Kyrgyzstan.