Official: Morocco committed to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

Morocco is interested in strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan, El-Mustapha El-Ktiri, President of the World Veterans Federation and High Commissioner for Veterans of the Moroccan Resistance Movement, and Members of the Liberation Army, told Report.

According to him, ties between Morocco and Azerbaijan are advancing steadily: "The participation of then-President Heydar Aliyev in the 1994 Islamic Summit held in Casablanca marked a turning point in our relations. Following that visit, ties between Azerbaijan and Morocco reached a very high level. Heydar Aliyev"s visit laid the foundation for friendship and cooperation between our two countries. Today, King Mohammed VI of Morocco places special emphasis on strengthening relations with countries that share common religious and cultural values, such as Azerbaijan."

The High Commissioner noted that today, Azerbaijan and Morocco engage in numerous exchanges across economic, social, cultural, and tourism sectors: "That's why we must continue moving forward to fulfill the aspirations of both peoples and countries. The goal is also to contribute to global peace and stability. This cooperation can extend beyond the two nations to encompass the South Caucasus and North Africa regions."

Dr. El-Ktiri also emphasized the significance of the international conference held in Baku on October 9, dedicated to missing persons: "This event highlights humanitarian issues observed in many parts of the world today. There are currently various conflicts and tensions between states worldwide. Therefore, the international community must be informed about these challenges and have the opportunity for dialogue and discussion. I believe this is the core value of the conference held in Baku."