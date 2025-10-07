Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

    • 07 October, 2025
    • 18:53
    Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

    On October 7, an official luncheon was hosted in Gabala on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    Qəbələdə TDT-nin Zirvə Görüşündə iştirak edən dövlət və hökumət başçılarının şərəfinə rəsmi nahar verilib
    В Габале дан официальный обед в честь глав государств и правительств, участвующих в Саммите ОТГ

