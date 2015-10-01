Novruz Mammadov: Today is inconvenient to talk about refugee crisis being a remnant of colonialist policy

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Today is inconvenient to talk about refugee crisis being a remnant of colonialist policy". Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration & Director of Foreign Relations Department, Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov posted on his Twitter page.

"Whereas spread of information produced by profound scientific research on countries and causes that engendered this crisis remains key issue", he added.