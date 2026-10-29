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    Georgia plans to sign phytosanitary control agreements with Azerbaijan and other countries

    Region
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 12:57
    Georgia plans to sign phytosanitary control agreements with Azerbaijan and other countries

    Georgia plans to discuss cooperation agreements on phytosanitary control with Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Bulgaria by the end of 2026, Georgia's National Food Agency (NFA) said in a statement.

    According to Georgian media outlets, cited by Report, the agency noted that it actively cooperates with trading partner countries on phytosanitary control and certification. The efforts are aimed at facilitating exports of Georgian agricultural products and ensuring safe trade.

    "To deepen international cooperation, discussions on cooperation agreements with the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Bulgaria are planned by the end of the year," the agency said.

    The cooperation will involve exchanging expertise in phytosanitary control, familiarizing partners with laboratory capabilities and mechanisms for testing pesticide residues in export products, and developing common approaches.

    Azerbaijan-Georgia relations phytosanitary control
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycanla fitosanitar nəzarət haqqında saziş bağlamağı planlaşdırır
    Грузия планирует заключить соглашение о фитосанитарном контроле с Азербайджаном
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