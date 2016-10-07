 Top
    Novruz Mammadov: John Kerry's statement surprises and disappoints us a lot

    Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Statement by US Secretary of State John Kerry on the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict surprises and disappoints Azerbaijan a lot".

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration (PA), Head of the International Relations Department of the Presidential Administration Novruz Mammadov told reporters.

    "We think that issue of such a statement by an official to be dismissed (you know, after a while, elections will be held) of the superpower, taking part in all the processes in the world, as if trying to contribute to all the processes, is very surprising and disappointing", N.Mammadov stressed.

