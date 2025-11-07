November 8 - Victory Day celebrated in Turkmenistan

A reception on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, as well as the Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

According to the embassy, ​​Ambassador Gismat Gozalov, who spoke at the event, first paid tribute to the memory of martyrs who granted this Victory to our people and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

In his speech, the Ambassador emphasised that Azerbaijan achieved a historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that this Victory represents the triumph of the will, unity, and justice of the Azerbaijani people. As a result of the Patriotic War, the occupied territories were liberated, the territorial integrity of the country was restored, and the requirements of relevant UN resolutions were fulfilled. The Azerbaijani flag, now flying across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, stands as an eternal symbol of national independence and the Victory achieved in the Patriotic War.

Moreover, in his address, Ambassador Gozalov also spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the important steps taken by Azerbaijan to establish stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus following the restoration of its territorial integrity. He also drew attention to the ongoing landmine threat that continues to endanger lives in these regions. The Ambassador underlined that more than 50,000 citizens already live, work, and study in the liberated territories within the framework of the "Great Return" Program. Azerbaijan is restoring the liberated lands, including religious and historical monuments and mosques, bringing new life into them. The construction of a mosque in the liberated city of Fuzuli with the support of brotherly Turkmenistan was highlighted as a vivid example of this spiritual revival and is highly appreciated as a contribution to the reconstruction of Karabakh. He mentioned that this initiative reflects the deep respect for the shared values of the Turkic world, Islamic culture, and the spiritual restoration of Azerbaijan"s liberated lands.

Speaking about regional peace initiatives, the Ambassador highlighted that significant progress has been made in the negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia, initiated by Azerbaijan. He underlined that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, along with other historic agreements, marks an important milestone in advancing the peace process in the region.

Touching upon Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations, Ambassador Gozalov emphasised that the historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations form the foundation of their strategic partnership. He noted that bilateral and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have developed and strengthened in recent years, entering a new stage with high-level mutual visits and meetings held in 2025. These events, he said, have made a significant contribution to the deepening of bilateral and regional cooperation. These high-level bilateral visits and trilateral meetings have significantly contributed to the expansion of our cooperation and to the deepening of mutual understanding and friendship between our nations.

These visits and meetings further consolidate the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and expand cooperation across economic, transport, energy, and cultural-humanitarian sectors through their joint efforts, both countries contribute significantly to regional stability, security, and sustainable development. The designation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan and the ‘Year of International Peace and Trust" in Turkmenistan reflects the shared commitment of both countries to mutual trust, regional cooperation, and the promotion of common values.

At the ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, extended congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day and expressed his sincere views on enhancing the brotherly and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The reception continued with a formal dinner accompanied by music from Azerbaijani and international composers, including the works of the great Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Guests were offered a variety of delicious Azerbaijani dishes, traditional sweets, and national beverages.

The event was attended by heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, representatives of the media and public institutions, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community living in Turkmenistan.