    Northern Cyprus FM: OTS membership is key, but no rush

    Foreign policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 16:17
    Northern Cyprus FM: OTS membership is key, but no rush

    Although membership in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an indispensable goal for Northern Cyprus, there's no need to rush on this path, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said in an interview with Report.

    He noted that if the recognition policy of the TRNC is not actively implemented at present, it is not possible for Northern Cyprus to move from observer status to full membership in the OTS:

    "Because for our country to transition to full membership in the organization, it must first be recognized by the members, only then can we talk about Northern Cyprus's membership. Of course, membership is an indispensable goal for us. However, I believe that we should not rush on this path. The more we rush, the more difficult we make the task."

    The minister believes that this desire can only be achieved with wisdom and patience: "There is no need to fall into despair or be provoked by some people. As I said, the most important thing is to be determined, patient, wise, and to know where we want to go."

    Şimali Kiprin XİN başçısı: TDT-yə üzvlük vazkeçilməz hədəf olsa da, bu yolda tələsmək lazım deyil
    Глава МИД Северного Кипра: Путь к членству в ОТГ требует признания и терпения

