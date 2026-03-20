Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 12:32
    Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku

    Directors for Eastern Europe of the Nordic–Baltic Eight have made an official visit to Baku, Report informs, citing the Swedish Embassy in Baku.

    Useful and productive meetings were held with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President for Special Assignments, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, Mammad Talibov, Head of Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with representatives of civil society and think tanks.

    Discussions covered a broad range of issues, including the peace and normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, regional security and bilateral relations.

    This is the second visit to Baku in the Nordic-Baltic format (NB8) after Political Directors visited last spring.

    Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku
    Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku
    Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku
    Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku

    Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) Embassy of Sweden
    Photo
    Şimali Avropa–Baltikyanı ölkələrinin Şərqi Avropa üzrə direktorları Bakıda regional təhlükəsizlik məsələlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Азербайджан и NB8 обсудили нормализацию отношений Баку и Еревана

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