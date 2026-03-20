Nordic-Baltic Directors for Eastern Europe visit Baku

Directors for Eastern Europe of the Nordic–Baltic Eight have made an official visit to Baku, Report informs, citing the Swedish Embassy in Baku.

Useful and productive meetings were held with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President for Special Assignments, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, Mammad Talibov, Head of Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with representatives of civil society and think tanks.

Discussions covered a broad range of issues, including the peace and normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, regional security and bilateral relations.

This is the second visit to Baku in the Nordic-Baltic format (NB8) after Political Directors visited last spring.