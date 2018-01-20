Next meeting of Working Group on Caspian Sea scheduled for February

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The next meeting of the special Working Group on drafting the text of the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian is scheduled for February”.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists.

"Regarding the issue of the legal status of the Caspian, the Kazakh side should come up with an initiative. The date of the summit should be announced and coordinated with other countries. At the ministerial conference, the idea of holding the meeting in first half of the year was voiced. Before that, the working group will meet.

As we must complete the work on the preparation of the text of the agreed commercial project in English and the technical work on another text. Perhaps, this meeting will be held in February”, - K. Khalafov said.