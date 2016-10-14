Newly appointed UN Chief: International community has lost much of leverage to solve conflicts

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The international community has lost much of the leverage to prevent and resolve conflicts. Report informs, said the newly appointed UN Secretary General António Guterres in his interview with UN Radio.

"The world has changed a lot. There is a sense of impunity, and the unpredictability. The international community has lost much of the leverage to prevent and resolve conflicts. So my priority will be to increase diplomatic activity for peace strengthening", said A. Guterres.

"I understand that a lot depends on the UN member states, and the possibility of the Secretary-General is limited. However, it seems to me if not to be just a mediator, and actively promote the peace process, it is possible to attract more and more countries", said the UN Secretary General, stressing that presence of conflicts mostly harm and bring losses to refugees.

On the eve the UN General Assembly without a vote appointed former UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Antonio Guterres from Portugal the UN Secretary General on the recommendation of the Security Council for the period from January 1, 2017 by December 31, 2021. In this position he succeeds Ban Ki-moon.