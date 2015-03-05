Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The House of Representatives of the U.S. State of New Mexico unanimously passed a resolution commending traditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Consul General in Los Angeles after the adoption of the resolution, Azerbaijan`s Consul General in Los AngelesNasimi Agayev contacted lawmakers who spearheaded the adoption of this document, and thanked all other members of the House of Representatives, praising the efforts by Azerbaijan to foster interfaith harmony, which can be a model and functioning example for the whole world.

In this regard, the resolution highlights the Christian and Jewish communities of Azerbaijan, who have never faced any persecutions or discrimination in the country.

Stressing the strong contribution of Azerbaijan’s Government, the resolution notes: The three major religions have prospered not only because of the age-old respect and tolerance of the Azerbaijani people, but also because of an important role the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan has played in constantly fostering the environment of tolerance, mutual acceptance and respect in the country.

The document ends by stressing that the U.S. has an interest in such a success story, since Azerbaijan — secular, tolerant, and inclusive — is crucial to a region ridden with hatred and strife,” and notes that “given the rising levels of radicalism, terrorism, hate, xenophobia and intolerance in the world, it is important for the U.S. to support its tolerant and secular friends and consider the Azerbaijani model of interfaith acceptance and community engagement as a functioning example, and encourage this policy around the globe.

In accordance with the resolution, its copies will be sent to U.S. President, Secretary of State, President of the U.S. Senate, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and New Mexico's Congressional delegation.

It is noteworthy that this is the second state-level resolution in the U.S. dedicated to the traditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan. The first resolution was unanimously passed on Feb. 23, 2015 by the New Mexico State Senate.