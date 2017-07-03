New Italian ambassador will arrive in Baku in mid-August

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ New Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Augusto Massari, will arrive in Baku in mid-August.

Report was informed in the Italian embassy.

The new ambassador will begin his activity after presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In this post he will replace Giampaolo Cutillo, who led Italian diplomatic mission since 2013.

The diplomat will continue his work in one of the departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.

Notably, A.Massari has begun work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy in 1998. Prior to his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, he worked in the Italian Embassy in Beijing.