Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Ambassador of Cuba to Azerbaijan Alfredo Neve Portuondo will arrive in Baku today.

Report informs citing the diplomatic mission of Cuba in Baku.

He will succeed Ambassador Omar Medina Quintero.

Alfredo Neve Portuondo will take office after presenting his credentials to the President of Azerbaijan.

Notably, earlier Alfredo Neve Portuondo served as Cuban ambassador in Belarus.