New composition of Azerbaijani delegation to NATO PA approved - LIST

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ New composition of Azerbaijani delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) has been set.

Report informs, staff consists of 5 persons.

New composition of Azerbaijani delegation to NATO PA consists of First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, representing ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) in the parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP, Chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations Siyavush Novruzov, MPs representing NAP Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Kamran Bayramov and Chairman of United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (UAPFP), MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

Another NAP member Kamran Bayramov, entered into the composition, has substituted MP Tahir Suleymanov.

Ziyafat Asgarov has been reappointed Head of Azerbaijani delegation to NATO PA.