New charge d’affaires of Sweden to Azerbaijan appointed

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The new charge d’affaires of Sweden to Azerbaijan has been appointed.

Report was informed in the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan, diplomat Christian Kamill has assumed office.

The new head of the diplomatic mission will take office in Azerbaijan in early September. Previously, Christian Kamill served as the Ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan.

On this post, he will replace Tomas Danestad who completed his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in July.