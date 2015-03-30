Nejdet Unuvar issued a statement on the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, March 31

Baku.30 March.REPORT.AZ/ "Although there are thousands of documents and photographs showing the repeated genocide against the Azerbaijani people, many countries are indifferent to this issue".

Report informs, the Chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, MP from Adana, Turkey Necdet Unuvar said referring to the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, March 31.

The statement declares, after the signing the decree by the national leader of Azerbaijan on 26 March 1998, March 31 became officially marked as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis: "March 31 should not forgotten by the Azeris and whole Turkic world. On this day in 1918, thousands of our brothers were victims of genocide. Those who annually on April 24 looking for supporters around the world to maintain so-called "Armenian genocide", trying to hide systematically the facts of genocide perpetrated against our fraternal Azeris. However, all their attempts are futile, and history will never forget these bloody days. On this day, we respectfully honor the memory of all Azerbaijanis, who became the victims of genocide."