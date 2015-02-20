Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 20, 2015 Embassy of Romania, in its capacity of NATO Contact Point Embassy to the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized a NATO presentation stand at Global Village festival in Baku. The festival was held in Park Bulvar by the youth organization AIESEC.

Report informs, this action is part of the efforts done by Embassy of Romania to inform Azerbaijani public opinion about the North Atlantic Alliance current policy, NATO values and standards.

The NATO presentation stand in Baku has been highly appreciated by a numerous public. NATO promotional materials have been widely distributed.