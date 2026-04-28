Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mustafayev, Galuzin mull Baku-Moscow relations

    Foreign policy
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 15:28
    Mustafayev, Galuzin mull Baku-Moscow relations

    Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin discussed bilateral Azerbaijani-Russian relations, Report informs, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    According to an MFA statement, the meeting took place on April 28 in Moscow.

    "At the meeting, some current issues of bilateral relations were discussed," reads the statement.

    Rahman Mustafayev Mikhail Galuzin Azerbaijan-Russia relations
    Mustafayev və Qaluzin Azərbaycan-Rusiya münasibətlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Мустафаев и Галузин обсудили отношения Баку и Москвы

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