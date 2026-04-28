Mustafayev, Galuzin mull Baku-Moscow relations
Foreign policy
- 28 April, 2026
- 15:28
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin discussed bilateral Azerbaijani-Russian relations, Report informs, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to an MFA statement, the meeting took place on April 28 in Moscow.
"At the meeting, some current issues of bilateral relations were discussed," reads the statement.
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