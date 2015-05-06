Mubariz Gurbanli: I visited Iran to consider ways of religious collaborations

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "I visited Tehran to consider ways of religious cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran."

Report informs, referring to "IRNA" Agency, the Chairman of the State Committee for Works with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli said at the last meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Ibrahim Rahimpur in Tehran.

The sides stressed that, religious cooperation between the countries shows a positive trend in bilateral ties.

I.Rahimpur also touched the issue on the Middle East situation and the activities of terrorist groups near the borders of Azerbaijan and Iran.