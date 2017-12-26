More than half of Azerbaijani citizens get refusal for Canadian visa in 2016 - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ 169 Azerbaijani citizens were removed from Canada between 1995 and 2016.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) replied to the enquiry of Report News Agency.

The highest number of deportations for last 21 years was mostly registered in 2002. 17 Azerbaijani citizens were removed from Canada that year. In 2016, eight people were deported from the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told Report that in 2007-2016, Canadian embassies received 6370 temporary resident applications submitted by Azerbaijani citizens. 6356 of them were processed by Canadian embassies. 4012 people were granted visa, 2252 received a refusal, 92 people withdrew their applications.

The highest number of applications for past ten years was submitted in 2016. Last year the consular sections resolved 1430 visa applications submitted by Azerbaijani citizens. 695 of them have received visa, while 724 were not issued visas. 11 people withdrew their applications.

Vusal Azizov