More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis study in Hungary

More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis are studying in Hungary.

Report informs that Tamás Torma, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said this at an event held in Baku on the occasion of Hungary's National Day and the anniversary of the 1956 revolution.

Tamás Torma noted that many of the students are recipients of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship program:

"The number of Hungarian students joining short-term exchange programs in Azerbaijan is increasing. Relations between universities are developing dynamically and we see high potential in this cooperation. Our cooperation in the cultural field increasingly covers more areas, from participating in exhibitions to projects in the film industry."

"Inclusion in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer is a political expression of Hungary's unique identity. As the only EU member state with institutional ties to the Turkic world, our active participation in the work of the OTS, including President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the informal OTS Summit held in Budapest this year and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's recent participation in the official OTS Summit in Gabala, is a significant contribution to East-West cooperation."

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan and Hungary are united not only by high bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation but also by common visions for peace.