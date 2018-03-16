Moldovan President: I believe, Azerbaijani people will choose stability

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "I believe, Azerbaijani people will choose stability”.

Report informs, President of Moldova Igor Dodon told reporters commenting on the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

At the same time, the Moldovan President noted that the elections are will of the people:” For whom to vote is the own business of the Azerbaijani people, but I believe that political stability is a guarantee of economic development of any country”.