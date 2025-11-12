Moldovan minister: Chisinau, Baku seek to expand ties despite logistical hurdles

Trade between Moldova and Azerbaijan continues to grow but still faces objective challenges, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Bolea said in an interview with Report.

He noted that the war in Ukraine and disruptions to traditional logistics routes have significantly affected economic ties. However, during the sixth meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in Baku in April, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing bilateral relations.

Bolea admitted that increasing trade volume remains difficult due to complex logistics and high delivery costs. "Nevertheless, opportunities exist. Despite logistical barriers, we are actively seeking solutions," he said.

He added that Russian restrictions have further complicated the situation. "Both air and road transport have become very expensive. The Russian Federation imposed sanctions on Moldovan companies not only for imports but also for transit to CIS countries, making it increasingly difficult," Bolea explained.

To address the issue, Moldova is relying more on multimodal routes via Danube ports and exports through the Black Sea, especially for agricultural goods and fertilizers. Fruits remain the main export item, while gas is now purchased on the open European market.

Discussing potential corridors through Azerbaijan, including the future Zangazur route, Bolea said most options remain costly, though cooperation through Romania and Türkiye is under consideration.

"Moldovan farmers are interested in exporting their products to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan is ready to share expertise and supply fertilizers, which are in high demand in Moldova," he said.

Energy cooperation plays a key role in bilateral relations. Moldova seeks to learn from Azerbaijan's experience in renewable energy, new technologies, and building sustainable energy connections. The country has steadily increased renewable power generation, which now accounts for about 30% of total electricity consumption.

"In the next two to three years, Moldova will become an electricity exporter to the European Union. We are finalizing the first supply line to Romania and developing the Suceava–Balti connection. By 2027, we expect to meet all domestic needs and begin exports," Bolea said.

He added that Azerbaijan's established role as an oil and gas producer makes energy imports another promising area for cooperation.

According to the minister, relations between the two countries are built on dialogue, innovation, and the search for mutually beneficial solutions. Both sides are determined to advance joint projects and make trade, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer more efficient.

Bolea also highlighted Moldova's regional goals and European integration efforts. "We became an EU candidate country in 2023. If we maintain reform progress, we'll be ready for the next stage of integration by 2028," he said.

Moldova's active participation in the EU's Black Sea Initiative, he added, directly influences its relations with Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.