Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

On November 1, mobile consular services will be offered for Azerbaijani citizens residing in New York and the surrounding areas, the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the US wrote on X, Report informs.

It was noted that citizens wishing to benefit from the mobile consular services in Brooklyn are requested to register via the provided link.

Detailed information about the required documents for accessing mobile consular services is available on the embassy's official website.

The embassy also announced that, to make consular services more accessible to Azerbaijani citizens living in other US states, additional mobile consular missions will be held in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, November 11), Chicago (Illinois, November 9), and Houston (Texas, December 27) by the end of the year.

For further information, contact details have been shared: Phone: +1 (202) 556-9391 Email: [email protected]