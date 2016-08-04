 Top
    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed German Ambassador

    They commended the level of development of bilateral relations and exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Michael Kindsgrab, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Michael Kindsgrab on being appointed as an Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities. Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    At the meeting, they commended the level of development of bilateral relations and exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

