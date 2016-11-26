Milli Majlis officials will pay a visit to Turkey

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Chairman of the defense committee on security and the fight against corruption Ziyafat Asgarov and Chairman of the Committee for public associations and religious structures Siyavush Novruzov will be on a visit to Istanbul on November 28-30.

Report informs referring to the Milli Majlis press service.

According to report, during the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the First Annual Conference of the Parliamentary League for Quds. The conference will hold discussions on role of international organizations in support of Palestinian rights, challenges faced by the Palestinian Legislative Council, situation in Quds and other topics.

The event will also feature films about Palestine, as well on July 15 events in Turkey.