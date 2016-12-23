 Top
    Michael Lally: Many opportunities for deepening Azerbaijan-US relationship

    Non-profit organizations, and civil society in general, can play a great role in advancing bilateral ties

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made considerable progress since the early days of independence. U.S. companies have made large contributions to that progress.

    Report informs, U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) Michael Lally said in an interview with the Impact magazine of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

    Speaking about the prospects of development of relations Azerbaijan-US M.Lally said that there are many opportunities for deepening relationship in next 25 years: " Non-profit organizations, and civil society in general, can play a great role in advancing the bilateral relationship and in helping move Azerbaijan forward as a more democratic, stable and prosperous country."

