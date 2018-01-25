MFA: We investigate presence of Azerbaijanis in missing boat in Sea of Japan

© Report

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani Embassy to Japan is investigating whether Azerbaijani citizens existed on the Russian fishing boat "Vostok", which went missing in Primorsky territory of the Sea of Japan".

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He added that additional information will be provided to the public, if available.

Notably, Russia's "Vostok" fishing boat has went missing in Primorsky territory of the Sea of Japan. 21-staff crew of Russian, Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Moldovan citizens were onboard.

The ship is searched by Be-200 liner, Mi-8 helicopter, the Coast Guard patrol cutter and rescue towboat.

The search has not yielded any results yet.