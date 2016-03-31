 Top
    ​MFA: Personality of Azerbaijani citizen murdered in Somalia identified

    According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, a citizen of Azerbaijan Kamaliya Ismailova was killed in a car attack

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Personality of an Azerbaijani citizen who died in an attack on a car in the capital of Mogadishu, Somalia, has been identified.

    Report was told in the press-service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a citizen of Azerbaijan Kamaliya Ismailova was killed in a car attack.

    No other details were provided.

    In the evening of March 30 in the Somali capital Mogadishu a car which was transporting Turkish citizens, was attacked. The attack resulted in deaths of citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Somalia. Several people were injured.

