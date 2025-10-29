Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    29 October, 2025
    MFA: Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood to be model for future generations

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of Republic Day, Report informs.

    "On October 29, the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly people and state of Türkiye. On this historic day, we pay deep respect to the great Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, as well as to the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the Republic.

    The Republic of Türkiye, which has become a symbol of peace, justice, and development in the region, and the unparalleled Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood will live on forever and serve as a model for future generations. On this remarkable day, we wish Türkiye continued peace, prosperity, and progress, and reaffirm our belief in the eternal unity and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Happy Republic Day, Türkiye!" the post reads.

    XİN: Azərbaycan-Türkiyə qardaşlığı gələcək nəsillər üçün örnək olacaq
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Турцию с Днем Республики

