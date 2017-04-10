MFA: Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize results of South Ossetia elections and referendum

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ AzerbaijanMinistry of Foreign Affairsissued statement on so called elections and referendum held in South Osetia.

Report was informed in press service of the ministry, the statement says that Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize independence of South Ossetia and consequently, the so-called elections and referendum held in South Ossetia on April 9, 2017.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan believes that it is necessary to continue the negotiations for peaceful resolution of South Ossetia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.