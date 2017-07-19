Foreign ministers of Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership countries meet in September

© Report.az

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ On September 11-12, the Visegrad's V4 + group will organize next meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of the Eastern Partnership program.

Report informs, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki said at a press conference.

The meeting of the foreign ministers will be held on the eve of the Eastern Partnership summit, which will be held in November in Brussels.

He expressed hope that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will take part in Brussels summit.