Meeting of CIS Heads in a narrow format ends

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ Kazakhstan's Burabai (Akmola province) hosted a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads. Report informs, meeting of the state heads in a narrow format ended.

"Welcoming the participants, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of his re-election, also hailed the successful parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.

President of Kazakhstan said that, as a CIS chairman, his country tried to develop interstate cooperation within the organization. President of Kazakhstan stated, there's a good platform to discuss multilateral cooperation between the member countries. Nursultan Nazarbayev said that, the issues, which are on the agenda of meeting and decisions to be adopted, would contribute to the further expansion of mutual relations.