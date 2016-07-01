Meeting of Black Sea Economic Cooperation FMs starts in Sochi

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) kicked off in Sochi on Friday to discuss the issues of trade and economic, energy and transport cooperation.

Report informs citing the TASS, the ministerial meeting is opened by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Azerbaijan is presented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

The meeting will discuss prospects of development of cooperation within the organization, as well as results of work of Russia's chairmanship in the BSEC.

The BSEC is an international economic organization (founded in 1999) of 12 countries from the wider Black Sea area (Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine).